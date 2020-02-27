Judge hands down sentences

SIDNEY – A city man who failed to appear in court for his sentencing was punished for his deed when sentenced on a separate drug-related charge.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Timothy Jackson Jr., 37, 129 S. Walnut Ave., was sentenced to 11 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested June 8 with Methamphetamine.

On Dec. 12, Jackson was scheduled to be sentenced when he did not appear for the court procedure. According to online records, he was also sentenced to six months with the ODRC on a charge of attempted failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson ruled the terms be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Cassandra L. Brumbaugh, 31, incarcerated at the ODRC Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, was sentenced to an additional six months on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested Nov. 6 having taken in excess of $1,000 in goods from Walmart in Sidney.

The term will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with sentences imposed by authorities in Miami and Hamilton counties.

Robert J. Anderson, 43, Chillicothe Correctional Institution, also had time added to his sentence from a 2017 indictment.

Anderson was sentenced to 180 days on a charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor. The term will be served concurrently with his current sentence.

He cashed a fraudulent payroll check at Sidney Foodtown on Feb. 8, 2017.

Cameron Lawson, 27, Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing, both first-degree misdemeanors.

On Sept. 15 Lawson and another patron argued at the Dawg Pound Lounge, 553 N. Vandemark Road, and carried the dispute into an adjacent parking lot. Lawson and his companions left the scene shortly thereafter.

However, they returned and supposedly brandished a gun out the window of a vehicle pointing it at the victim making him believe he was about to be shot.

Online court records show Lawson has previous domestic violence convictions in Miami and Shelby counties disqualifying him from possessing any firearms.

Steven Wayne Knoop, 52, 722 East Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and importuning, all fifth-degree felonies. When sentenced, he is facing 36 months in prison, $7,500 fine and being names a Tier I sex offender.

Knoop sent electronic images and solicited a female under the age of 16 for sex during September.

Karen S. Schloss, 54, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, during her final pretrial hearing. She was arrested Aug. 15 with Methamphetamine and heroin.

She faces a maximum penalty of 24 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Anthony Greear, 35, Springfield, Ohio, was sentenced to five year probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $250, assessed court costs, and ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and maintain employment.

He was arrested May 27 with LSD.

Rosemarie Hensley, 40, 128 ½ N. Pomeroy Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was arrested May 1 with Methamphetamine.

She faces a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Two people were granted the option of participating in the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima. They were ordered to the county jail until enrolled in the program.

They include:

• Levi S. Hurst, 19, 433 E. Poplar St., attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony. Hurst threatened a corrections officer on Sept. 1.

• Leanna Lyn Boswell, 31, attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was also placed on five years of probation, fined $250 and assessed court costs. She was arrested July 18 with Methamphetamine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

