125 years ago

February 28, 1895

The Rock Run Fox Driving Club held its fox drive near the Infirmary this morning. Several foxes were seen but when the ring was finally formed only two foxes were encircled. These were caught after much sport and auctioned off to the highest bidder. Dr. Frank Hunt, of Piqua, was badly bitten on the wrist in capturing the first fox. There were approximately 900 people participating.

Something like 100 couples were in attendance at the farewell dance given by the Kindergarten Club in Wagner’s hall last evening.

100 years ago

February 28, 1920

At the meeting of the Shelby County Democratic Central and Advisory committee last night a resolution was unanimously adopted endorsing the candidacy of Governor James M. Cox for the nomination of President of the United States. The committee, with Clem Crusey as chairman, also unanimously endorsed Forest D. Christian as a delegate to the convention in San Francisco.

75 years ago

February 28, 1945

Members of city council at their meeting voted to rescind their earlier action authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with the health department for $3,500 per year. In turn, they authorize a contract for $2,500 per year. The action came after Mayor Sexauer told council he had not signed the original contract because he felt the city was being taken advantage of in the larger amount. The additional sum will be for the coming if promised services are fulfilled, it was indicated.

———

The Anna High Rockets reign as tournament champions after they ran away from Green Township 59 to 25 in the finals of the county Class B basketball tourney. Sidney Holy Angels will meet Green in the consolation finals at the high school gymnasium this evening after the Titans bested Houston 29 to 27 in the loser’s bracket.

50 years ago

February 28, 1970

MINSTER – F.T. Lang, Minster school superintendent, and Mrs. Lang, librarian at Minster School, announced their retirements to the board of education Tuesday night. The resignations are effective August 1.

———

Lang has been superintendent of Minster schools for the past 22 years. Mr. and Mrs. Lang have no immediate plans for the future but said they would like to do some traveling.

25 years ago

February 28, 1995

Jackson Center High School senior Gregory T. Woolley has been names “Teen of the month” by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club. Woolley currently ranks first in his class with a 4.0 grade-point average.

———

James H. Daniel was elected vice president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at its recent board meeting in New York City. Daniel has been active in civil rights for over 25 years.

———

Sidney High head basketball coach Maggi Williams, who guided her team to its second straight conference co-championship despite being picked to finish third, has been selected as the Greater Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year. Williams, in her 16th season as head coach of the Lady Jackets, took a young team to a final 12-2 record in the GMVC.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org