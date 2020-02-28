Yellow Jackets heading to state cheerleading championship

SIDNEY — The Sidney High School competition cheer team will compete Sunday, March 1, in the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators state cheerleading championship at The Ohio State University in St. John’s Arena.

The Yellow Jackets will perform at 7:35 p.m.

The team attended OASSA regionals at Miamisburg High School where they qualified for state for the sixth year in a row.

The team is looking forward to Sunday and hopes to bring home Sidney’s first state cheerleading title.