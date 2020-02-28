New Knoxville to start vo-ag program

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education learned the district will be starting a new Vo-ag program next school year. The program was discussed during the Monday, Feb. 24, meeting.

Superintendent Kim Waterman said they had just received permission from the Ohio Department of Education to begin a vocational agriculture program for the 2020-21 school year.

Waterman said with the retirement of shop and woodworking teacher James Schnarre, she and the staff had looked at what possibilities there were for other education programs.

A poll of those students who would be freshman to seniors in the 2020-21 school year showed enough interest to make an Ag program viable in the school. She added the current woodworking shop area was conducive to house an agriculture program with few alterations.

There will be four classes in this new learning track. Freshmen will be able to take Introduction to Agriculture, sophomores taking Plant and Animal Science, with juniors and seniors taking the advance classes of Livestock Nutrition and Ag Business.

Currently approximately five students take VoAg training in neighboring schools.

Waterman said they will be hiring a new teacher to teach the courses and expect to have the job posted on the school website very soon.

The board also approved the 2020-21 school calendar and the first day of class will be Aug. 25.

Treasurer Amy Reineke reported the January income tax receipts totaled approximately $180,000 and the bi-annual casino tax came in at $10,000. She added the total account balance for the school for January stood at $5,470,575.91.

Jenny Fledderhohann, 4-12 principal, reported to the board about student accomplishments.

She said the following students have been named Student of the Nine Weeks for the second quarter. They include Jacob Sharp (seventh grade), Emma Luedke (eighth gade), Carsyn Henschen (art), Jakob Rollins (business), Gretchen Dwenger (English), Sam Anspach (industrial arts), Kaitlin Smith (math), Abigail Kaup (music), Alysha Katterheinrich (health), Brandon Smith (science and Spanish), and Mia Metzger (social studies).

The principal also said three students participated in the solo and ensemble contest Feb 15. Olivia Lammers and Kaitlin Smith received a 1 on piano and Nathan Quigley received a 2 for his trumpet solo.

The winners of the Feb. 11 God, Flag, and Country speech contest were Olivia Lammers placing first in the 14-15 year old range. Keianna Wellman placed first in the 12-13 level.

She said Trent Lehman has been selected as the 2020 Franklin B Walter recipient for their school district. The banquet is April 1.

Under business actions, the Board approved a $45 donation from Linda Wolf for God, Flag, and Country speech prizes, a $1,000 donation from Dyer, Garofalo, Mann, & Schultz for elementary art for the Tiger Safety Calendar contest, a $100 donation from the New Knoxville United Methodist Church for the No Shame Lunch Fund account, a $75 donation from The Evening Leader for the Cheer account for a T-shirt promotion, a $1,200 donation from German Farmers Insurance for the Class of 2024 to help with expenses for the eighth-grade Washington, D.C. trip.

The board also approved the transfer of $4,255 from the George Scholarship fund to the New Bremen Foundation, the transfer of $69,597.61 from the Schrolucke Scholarship fund to the New Bremen Foundation.

Under employment, various people were hired. They included Amanda Brandewie, John Ziegenbusch and Kimberly Dauch-Behr as substitute teachers, Randy Huber as full time bus driver, Melynda Young and Doug Knapke as substitute bus drivers, Stephanie Boyle Fledderjohann as high school cross country coach, Terry Halko as golf coach, Meg Reineke as girls’ varsity volleyball and elementary volleyball coach, Jenny Fledderjohann as girls’ assistant volleyball coach, Matt Stetler as soccer varsity coach, Marc Dyrness as soccer varsity assistant, Madison Lammers as girls reserve volleyball coach,Wesley Meyer as asst baseball coach, and Kyle Merges as a volunteer baseball coach.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

