On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, March 2, 2020, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following topics:

• The 2019 volunteer hours summary;

• The 2020 photo contest;

• The Sidney Water Park rates

• The potential light show fundraiser in Tawawa Park;

• Heritage Manor Park.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be presentation on the Sidney Historic Theatre renovations and downtown and riverfront strategies. There will also be a discussion on Sidney Water Park’s rates.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, March 16, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, March 6, at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.