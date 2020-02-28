Wilson Health Auxiliary accepting scholarship applications

SIDNEY – The Wilson Health Auxiliary is accepting applications for its annual scholarship until April 10. Five $500 awards are available.

Students must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible:

• Students must be graduating in 2020 from a Shelby County high school with plans to enroll in college majoring in the medical field (nursing, physical therapy, respiratory care, pharmacy, medicine, medical technology, etc.).

• Students must be currently enrolled in college majoring in the medical field.

Applicants can apply online at www.wilsonhealth.org/careers/auxiliaryscholarship. Paper applications are available at Wilson Health’s Main Campus in the main lobby (Door 1).

Questions can be directed to Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Meyer at jmeyer@wilsonhealth.org or by calling 937-498-5390.