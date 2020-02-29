125 years ago

February 29, 1895

C.E. Bush met with a distressing accident at his livery stable on South Walnut Avenue this morning about 9 o’clock. Thomas Robbins had brought a pony to the stable to have it clipped. Bush was just ready to begin clipping the pony when it kicked him on the left leg, breaking the bone just below the knee.

100 years ago

February 29, 1920

The Piqua Paper Box factory is establishing a branch factory in Sidney, having leased the second floor of the building formerly occupied by the Yager Carriage Works. Machinery is now being installed.

———

The barber shop of Harry Fry, known as the Wagner House barber shop, has been moved back from its temporary quarters in the Eisenstein room. The interior of the shop has been remodeled and redecorated, and has been enlarged by adding a fourth chair.

75 years ago

February 29, 1945

The car of Tom Hussey, R.R. 6, reported to police Saturday evening as stolen from East Poplar Street, was recovered this morning, parked in an abandoned barn northeast of Sidney. The auto had been completely cleaned out and Hussey’s belonging scattered in nearby fields.

———

Holy Angels High took consolation honors in the Class B county basketball tournament last night when they defeated Green Township by a score of 39 to 28. The Sportsmanship trophy went to Botkins.

50 years ago

February 29, 1970

A Past Commanders Club of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 came into being this week, with only 39 men eligible for the membership. Some past commanders are deceased and two have served two terms. During the new group’s organization meeting in the Sidney post, Charles Benjamin was elected president; James Fulton, vice president, and Don Clinehens, secretary-treasurer.

———

The Shelby County Fair board decided Wednesday night to increase premiums in all livestock judging classes in the senior division of the 1970 fair. In other business, board member Fred Linker said a consecutive set of books has been collected dating back to 1922 with three exceptions. Needed are the books for the 1929, 1936 and 1942 fairs.

25 years ago

February 29, 1995

The process of selecting a new chief executive officer for Wilson Memorial Hospital is nearing completion, hospital Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Zimmerman reported at the board’s recent meeting. The CEO Search Committee has completed telephone interviews and the top candidates are being scheduled for personal interviews. Zimmerman anticipates personal interviews will be complete by mid-March.

———

Photo: Jim Theis shares memories of the past 12 years of business at Jim’s Barber Shop in Fort Loramie with his landlord, Carl Seger. Moving into semi-retirement, Theis elected to close the Fort Loramie shop and work part time at his Sidney location. Seger hopes the village commercial location will continue to serve as a barber shop.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

