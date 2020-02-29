$500 scholarship to be awarded

SIDNEY – The Democratic Women Organization of Shelby County has announced a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a student who graduated from a Shelby County high school.

Applicants must have successfully completed one year of college, university or trade school and plan to continue their education.

Political affiliation is not a consideration for the award. The deadline for applications is April 3.

Applications may be secured by calling 937-492-1366 or writing a request to June Laughlin, 9899 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, Sidney, OH 45365.