Lehman Catholic High School holds annual science fair

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School held its annual science fair on Feb. 12 in the Bornhorst Family Gymnasium.

LCHS students submitted 65 projects to be exhibited and judged. Twenty-one students received superior ratings, qualifying them to participate in the district competition. Students must earn at least 36 out of a possible 40 points to receive a superior rating.

Three Lehman Catholic students received the highest rating of 40 points for their projects – senior Michael Rossman for his project, Physical Properties of 3-D Printer Processes; freshman David Brunner for his project, Biodiesel Efficiency; and freshman Justin Chapman for his project, Effects of Screen Time.

The Lehman Catholic students listed below also received a superior rating.

Freshmen:

Matthew Gallbreath – How quickly can a toddler learn American Sign Language?

Katie Huelskamp – Banana Ripening

Brandon Jones – The effects of UV light on the Bacteriorhodopsin Production in H.NRC-1

Samuel LaForme – How does processing affect the antibacterial properties of honey?

AJ Newson – What type of milk makes the biggest clump of fat?

Abraham Schmiesing – Soy Bean Growth

Jude Schmiesing – Keifer grains growth with lactose powder

Thomas Schmiesing – Does inorganic matter affect compost?

Hayden Sever – Hot Ice

Lillian Williams – Hair Conditioner

Sophomores:

Sophia Braun – Swim Stroke – vs – Heart Rate

Taylor Cooper – Do I really need a swim cap?

Madi Gleason – Most efficient substance for melting ice.

Juniors:

Maximillian Schmiesing – The Effect of Liquids on the Growth of Kombucha S.C.O.B.Y.

Seniors:

Chris Goettemoeller – The Effect of Electricity on Plants

Lyndsey Jones – The Effect of Cigarette Run-off on Soybeans

Daniel Lins – Which Animals Milk has the Most Casein

Earl Sever – Hyperloop Who

Lehman Catholic freshman David Brunner received the Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in Student Research for his project in Advanced or Alternative Energy and Technology.

The Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in Student Research stresses STEM education, which is both the mastery and integration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics for all pre-kindergarten through high school students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking and problem-solving.

All students who participated in the science fair received a certificate from the Ohio Academy of Science.

This year’s judges included Megan Becker with Cargill; Terry Calvert with Edison State Community College; John Biggs, Jeff Hoying, Nikhil Lakhkar, Ken Monnier and Kim Wenning with Emerson Climate Technology; Tom Largent with BAE; Dr. Nicole Lochard with Midwest Ohio Dental Care; Doug Rank with D&S Construction; Tony Schroeder with Choice One Engineering; Joe Bundy with Hobart Brothers Inc.; Mike Decker with DuBois Chemical; Abby Sargent and Dr. Cara Wolters with Wilson Health; William Fuller with American LLC; Jim Hemm with Dare Electronics Inc.; Brent Lange with General Motors; Bonnie Ihle with Catholic Social Services, Tom Rossman with Ohio Department of Transportation; Dr. William Schemmel, Dr. Chris Johnson and Dr. John Wilding with Ohio Vision LLC; Dr. Greg Schmiesing and Dr. Mychel Taubken with Flinn Veterinary Clinic; Nick Wolters with Grandview Hospital; Gwen Stiver with Holy Angels School; Robyn Sprock with St. Patrick Catholic School; Tony Wagner with Lehman Catholic High School; and Gary Bonifas, Judy Briggs, Harold Schmiesing, Mary Cubick, Ed Cubick, Jenny Weber, Dr. Paul Weber, Lois Hartings and Dr. Van Treese.

Faulty of the Lehman Catholic Science Department who mentored the students in preparing for the event include Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke and Science Department Chair Sister Ginny Scherer.

The district science fair will be held on March 14 at Edison Community College. Those who receive superiors at that level will be invited to the State Science Fair at The Ohio State University on May 9.