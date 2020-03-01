Bricks fall off The Spot

Sidney Firefighter Collin Habel expands the taped off area surrounding the pile of bricks that fell of the the top side of the rear of The Spot. The Sidney Fire Department got the call that the bricks had fallen onto the sidewalk along South Ohio Avenue next to The Spot at 4:19 p.m.. The Sidney City Engineer was called to determine the building’s structural stability. The Sidney Police Department also responded. No one was injured by the falling bricks. The Spot is remaining open.

