Car flips into ditch

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate a car that flipped upside down in a one vehicle accident on the 21000 block of State Route 47 near Maplewood shortly before 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. The driver was being evaluated by medics. responding to the scene were the Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue. Traffic was redirected around the stretch of State Route 47 involving the crash.

