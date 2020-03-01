March has begun which brings to mind the saying “In like a lamb, out like a lion.” The forecast for the next week looks like March will come in like a lamb with warmer temperatures and no chance of snow. Surrounding a sheep named Kelly are, left to right, Harper Barhorst, 8, and Kale Barhorst, 11, both the children of Chris and Amanda Barhorst, Jack Noah, 8, son of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Abby Burkett, 13, all of Maplewood, daughter of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Sunshine and Dean Burkett. Abby and Kale show sheep at the Shelby County Fair Harper and Jack help raise the sheep on a farm located near Maplewood on State Route 119.

March has begun which brings to mind the saying “In like a lamb, out like a lion.” The forecast for the next week looks like March will come in like a lamb with warmer temperatures and no chance of snow. Surrounding a sheep named Kelly are, left to right, Harper Barhorst, 8, and Kale Barhorst, 11, both the children of Chris and Amanda Barhorst, Jack Noah, 8, son of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Abby Burkett, 13, all of Maplewood, daughter of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Sunshine and Dean Burkett. Abby and Kale show sheep at the Shelby County Fair Harper and Jack help raise the sheep on a farm located near Maplewood on State Route 119. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN030320Lamb.jpg March has begun which brings to mind the saying “In like a lamb, out like a lion.” The forecast for the next week looks like March will come in like a lamb with warmer temperatures and no chance of snow. Surrounding a sheep named Kelly are, left to right, Harper Barhorst, 8, and Kale Barhorst, 11, both the children of Chris and Amanda Barhorst, Jack Noah, 8, son of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Abby Burkett, 13, all of Maplewood, daughter of Cari Beth and Jeff Noah, and Sunshine and Dean Burkett. Abby and Kale show sheep at the Shelby County Fair Harper and Jack help raise the sheep on a farm located near Maplewood on State Route 119. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News