Shelby County Historical Society to host Steve Kaplan at March 10 meeting

SIDNEY — Steve Kaplan, president of the Sons of the American Revolution Richard Montgomery Chapter, will present “Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution” at the March 10 meeting of the Shelby County Historical Society at 7 p.m. at the Ross Historical Center.

Kaplan will talk a little history and how people can see if they are eligible to join these groups. He will be in colonial uniform and discuss interesting facts about life during the American Revolution. This program is free and open to the public.