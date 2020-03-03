125 Years

March 3, 1895

One of the jolliest, Happiest and most deceiving crowds that assembled in this city for a long time visited the home of the Misses Robertson at the corner of Court Street and Ohio Avenue. The occasion was a genuine, old-fashioned cake walk. It was sponsored by the members of the T.T.F.S Club and the Whist Club with a few guests. A grand time was had by all.

—-

The senior class at the high school has made a special request. Instead of the usual speakers from the class they wondered whether or not a featured speaker could be obtained. A search will be made.

100 Years

March 3, 1920

It looks like there will be a full-fledged free for all at the Fourth Congressional District meeting. On the Republican side, both the Harding and Wood supporters have entered a full slate of candidates. On the Democratic side, all the candidates have announced they are for Gov. Cox,

—-

William Binkley has died. This prominent resident of Sidney for many years came here in 1869. He owned and operated the Sidney Journal until it was sold in 1905. He lived in New York City for awhile until he returned to live in Dayton until his death. He was a fine man and accomplished writer and author.

—-

The Peerless Bakery, owned by the Palmisano brothers, has installed the very latest machinery in the form of the new Peerless mixer.

75 years ago

March 3, 1945

The fire department was called to the south side of the square. The Avy Shoe Shop had a fire in the accumulator of leather and rubber heel dust. The firemen expect some difficulty in locating the exact cause of the blaze. The Montgomery Ward store was filled with smoke for some time.

—-

Orville Eisenhut, chapter president, and Rodney Blake, the drive chairman, announced the plans are complete for the Red Cross fund appeal. It will open tomorrow with a goal of $24,000.

—-

At the noon hour today, local roads were made slippery by a freezing rain. It was the latest event in a very severe winter.

50 Years

March 1, 1970

Robert Mays, of 1523 North Broadway, has been named Shelby County chairman for the James A. Rhodes testimonial dinner to be held in Columbus on April 4th. it will be held t the state fairgrounds. The dinner cost will be $25 apiece.

—-

Two Versailles students will be attending and participating in the Young Exchange program sponsored by the Lions Club. They are Jill Weaver, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. JD Weaver and Carmen Barga, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Gus) Barga. The will be travelling to Vienna, Austria, where they will be with their hosts for 30 days.

25 Years

March 3, 1995

The Sidney High School Mock Trial team is headed to state competition. Led by sophomore attorneys Charles Plaine and Mike Nartker, the team finished tied for first among 18 teams in the Dayton district. The second Sidney team finished in fourth place- just missing the trip to state.

The program, led by coach Lee Miller, has qualified for state competition four of the last five years it has been in the program. That is believed to be a record in the Dayton area. The legal advisor is local attorney Rich Wallace.

Other team members include Julie Troller, Kim Fisher, Sameer Shroptria and Sarah Wildermuth. Participants on the Sidney # 2 team included Brett Bickel, Emily Liggett, Ben Pulfer, Geneva Serrer, Bryan Mitton and Geoff Moore.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

