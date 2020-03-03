SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services announced the promotion of Firefighter Brian Lundy to lieutenant, which became effective on March 1.

Lundy was sworn-in by Mayor Mike Barhorst on Monday afternoon, March 2, 2020, in the Nancy Adams Training Center at Sidney Fire Station No. 1.

According to Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones’s press release, Lundy started with Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. He is a 1999 graduate of Fairlawn High School. Lundy became a paramedic in 2005 and was awarded the Sidney Firefighter of the Year in 2011.

During his 17 years at Sidney Fire, Lundy has received numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors for his outstanding performance in the field, the release said.

Lundy currently resides in Sidney with his wife Kristina and their four children.