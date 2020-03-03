You’re only as old as you feel

The month of March isn’t just about St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of spring. There are many interesting facts and special days related to the month of March.

Did you know that there are two birthstones for March: aquamarine and bloodstone. Both represent courage. March is also Women’s History Month, American Red Cross Month and Fire Prevention Month. Other popular holidays are Read Across America (March 2, which is Dr. Seuss’ birthday), 311 Day (March 11), Pi Day (March 14), St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), Daylights Saving Day, and sometimes Easter, occurs during March.

Let us not forget March Madness! This is when basketball fans transform into basketball fanatics! A word of wisdom, don’t get between a fan and the tv when a game is on, it could get ugly! Just kidding.

For me, March means old man winter is getting ready to retire for the year and I look forward to warmer weather, green grass and flowers. Just the other day as I was walking out my front door I heard some birds chirping. This brought a smile on my face because it reminded me of an old saying someone dear to me used to say: “Birds a chirping means flower bed working is on the way!”

Just like the spring rains bring forth renewal and growth to the landscape around us, it brings the same to the Senior Center. Now is the time of year that memberships are renewed and based on our numbers so far this year, we are definitely growing too!

I would like to invite all of you that are part of the 50 and better age bracket to come down and check out the center. A great way to do that is to come to our spring dance on Friday March 13 at 7 p.m. We also offer two free visits before joining. This way you can see first hand all that the center has to offer. Whether it’s exercise classes, fitness room with athletic trainer, card games, pickleball, Tai Chi or billiards; we have something for everyone!

Until I see you at the center, Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

