Collier graduates from Air Force pilot training

DEL RIO, Texas — 2nd Lt. Nick Collier graduated from Undergraduate Air Force Pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Friday, Jan. 24. Collier will be operating as a KC-135 pilot at Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Ohio where the mission of the aircraft is to provide worldwide support in air refueling, both fighter and cargo aircraft. In attendance, along with Collier’s family, was retired school teacher Eric Harlamert and his former student and former Air Force pilot Bob Forbeck.

Both Forbeck and Collier played soccer for Harlamert at Sidney High School. Harlamert, a licensed pilot since 1979, introduced aviation to Forbeck and Collier as young students. Forbeck went on to fly the C-21 Learjet and the C-5 Cargo aircraft and currently is a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

Collier will complete his training for the KC-135 in August and reside in Columbus with his wife, Suzanne.

“Eric has had a significant impact on both of his former players when it comes to aviation and our careers,” Forbeck said.