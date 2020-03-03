Fairlawn blood drive set for Friday, March 13

SIDNEY – The community is invited to donate at the Fairlawn High School community blood drive Friday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 18800 Johnston Road. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

CBC is emerging from winter and facing the continued challenge of providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside their traditional 15-county service area. It means a call for new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.