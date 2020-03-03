Troy Civic Theatre auditions for “Hallelujah Girls” set

TROY — Director Beth Shrake is seeking six women and two men, age 30s to 70s, for the Jones, Hope, Wooten Southern comedy, “The Hallelujah Girls.”

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. Join the fun at the SPA-DEE-DAH, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa, where this group of friends gathers every Friday. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they must do it now! The comic tension mounts when an ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor, and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. Silliness and fun overflow as the women rally together to overcome these obstacles.

The available roles are Carlene Travis, a no-nonsense gal with a dry wit; Nita Mooney, a very sweet and simple country woman; Mavis Flowers, brusque but likeable, with a droll sense of humor; Crystal Hart, daffy and lovable, never met a costume she didn’t like — and should be able to carry a tune; Sugar Lee Thompkins, vivacious and dramatic; Bunny Southerland, who is upbeat and seemingly pleasant with an ever-ready smile — she is the passive-aggressive self-proclaimed social arbiter of Eden Falls; Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt, who has rugged good looks, with a self-deprecating sense of humor and a charming manner; and Porter Padgett, a good-hearted, gregarious blowhard who doesn’t know when to shut up. He speaks louder than most people. No one enjoys his humor more than he does.

Auditions will be held Monday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Barn in the Park, Adams Street in Troy. There are no auditions on Tuesday, March 10, due to a theatre board meeting. Theatre resumes and headshots are appreciated, but not required. Those auditioning should plan to read from the script and be prepared to list all time conflicts between March 15 and May 10. Anyone auditioning for the role of Crystal should plan to sing one to two verses of a Christmas carol or a campfire-style song and play accompaniment on keyboard or guitar, if able. All characters will need a Southern (Georgian) accent.

Experienced actors, actresses and first-timers are all welcome! Helpers are also needed for the production crew, such as set building, set painting, props, costumes, make-up/hair, publicity, and more.

The Hallelujah Girls will be performed May 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 8 p.m. and May 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

For more information, call 937-418-9749.