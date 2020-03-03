“Slam Dunk” blood drive to give away tickets to First Four tournament games

DAYTON – The road to the “First Four” includes a stop at Community Blood Center for the March 6 “Giving Blood is a Slam Dunk” blood drive. One lucky donor will win a pair of tickets to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament First Four games at UD Arena.

Those interested can register to donate Friday, March 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donor Center, 349 South Main St. to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two all-session First Four ticket packages. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The drawing winner will receive two ticket packages to the March 17 and 18 First Four, with each ticket valid for all four games. The ticket package includes tailgate-inspired snacks before and between games; two complimentary drink tickets per session; and exclusive access to the Flight Deck fan gatherings in the newly re-designed UD Arena.

The drawing winner will be announced March 9.