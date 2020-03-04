125 Years

March 4, 1895

A phonograph concert will be given at the First Baptist Church under the auspices of the Young People’s Union next Wednesday evening. The program will contain a rendition of the Hallelujah Chorus as rendered by Gilmore’s Band. It is said thee instrument can be heard by a crowd of 7,000 people.

———

Electric clocks are new in town. They have been place in the Blue Front drug store, John Berkshire’s restaurant and saloon, and the T.L. Robertson Grocery.

———

There are reports some people are prepared to open their sugar camps as soon as the sap starts to flow.

100 Years

March 4, 1920

It is unofficially reported Sidney has had a gain of about 10% in population during the last decade. The number of citizens has incread from 6,607 to between 8,000-9,000.

———

Howard Vertner has been named as a delegate from Ohio to the national hardware show later this year. He was named at the Ohio convention recently. He runs Vertner Hardware in the city. The national convention will be in Buffalo, New York.

75 Years

March 4, 1945

Within two hours of receipt of an emergency notice, Company K of the National Guard in Sidney was mobilized and ready to go. The call came to Frank Marshall, and with two hours, all 47 men and three officers were ready to go. It was a test mobilization. The men did a two mile hike after meeting.

———

President Roosevelt just returned from his meeting in Yalta. He asked congress and the American people for support in negotiating a world peace based on “sound and just principles of the Atlantic Charter.”

50 Years

March 4, 1970

Brentlinger-Stewart Realty Company announced the association of Lee R. Greer with the firm. Greer recently retired from the Stolle Corporation after 14 years of service.

———

Kenneth Schlater has been named to the Dean’s List at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. Schlater is a 1966 graduate from Holy Angels High School.

A citizen’s committee to support the Sidney Schools 5.8 mill operating levy was formed. On the committee are Rev. James Hartland, Dr. Stephen Corthell, Howard Brown, Mrs. William Joslin, Elton Kaminsky, Jerry Morris, Jake Snavely, Mrs. Howard looney, William Ross, Jr., Russ Bunker, Mrs. William Zorn, Shearly Edler, George Masteller and John Sargeant.

25 Years

March 4, 1995

The Lady Jackets basketball team advanced to regional competition with a hard-fought victory against Cincinnati McAuley. The final score was 56-48 Sidney, but it was a fight all the way. The Cincinnati team led for most of the contest despite their 10-13 record. It took Sidney’s smallest player to light a fire under the Sidney players. April Shade made two strong drives to the basket to give her team momentum. Riana Williams and Shelly Williams were the mainstays for Sidney, in addition to Shade, who had 12 points. Next up: undefeated Beavercreek. They will enter the game with a 23-0 record.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

