Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Principal String Quartest and pianist Joshua Nemith will present “Strings and Piano Salon” on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute. Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for children and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Solstice Exhibit, which features photographs from their “It’s about Wildlife” photo contest, runs through March 15 and is held in the Heidelberg Auditorium at the nature center. Framed artwork will be available to purchase and 25% of the proceeds will support Brukner’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a “Nocturnal Adventure” for Brownies in the area on Friday, March 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. Program includes nature games and lessons and a night hike. Cost is $15 per scout or adult. Registration forms are available online at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/nocturnal_adventure_brownies.pdf. Deadline for registration and payment is Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting “Junior’s Spring Overnight Adventure” from 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Program is $25 per scout or adult and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, crafts and a continental breakfast. Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. Registration forms are available online at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/juniors_overnight.pdf.

• The Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. March 7 and 8, and March 14 and 15 at Malabar Farm State Park.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host a $5 jewelry sale on Monday, March 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gift shop and main lobby of the hospital. For more information, contact 937-498-5390.

• The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (S.C.A.R.F.) will host a drive for supplies on Saturday, March 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney. The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, medium dog collars, paper towels, bleach, kitten food, sturdy leashes and slip leads, and gift cards from Pet Valu, Walmart, Amazon, or Kroger. For more information, visit http://helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Winter PEEP II” opens Jan. 26 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program runs Feb. 25 through April 3 and is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s Adult Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “What Was Mine” by Helen Klein Ross.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

• There will be a brunch held at the Sidney Veteran’s Center, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $9 per adult and $5 per child age 6 to 12 years; children 5 and under eat free. There will be a variety of breakfast and lunch items along with salads and desserts. The brunch is hosted by the Sidney American Legion, the Sidney VFW and their Auxiliary units. Proceeds will be used to support the Sidney Veteran Service Center facility used by local veterans.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “The Musical World of Harry Potter” at 3 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for children and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present “A Pirate’s Life for Me” at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Tickets are $10 with general admission seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 419-222-5701 or visit www.limasymphony.com.

• The Houston Community Center will be hosting their 16th Annual Homemmade Chicken-N-Noodle/Beef-N-Noodle Dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. Meal includes homemade chicken-n-noodles or beef-n-noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable and coleslaw, and punch or coffee. Homemade desserts and cans of pop or bottles of water will also be available. Donations are accepted.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

• An essential oils class will be held in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host their “Read It, Watch It” program from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. March’s book is “Mr. President How Long Must We Wait” by Tina Cassidy.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

• “Portals to Piqua’s Past” will be hosted from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. March’s topic is “Girl’s Activites in the 1900s.”

• Brukner Nature Center will host their “River’s Edge Explorers” program for middle to high school aged homeschooled students from 2 to 4 p.m. March’s program is “Winter Wonders” and is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members. Registration and payment deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, March 9. For more information, visit http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/rivers_edge_explorers.pdf.