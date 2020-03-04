Board to hire out clean-up

SIDNEY – The Board of Health of Sidney-Shelby County discussed a property of concern on Feb. 26.

The property at 4991 state Route 29, Sidney, belongs to Zach Sandlass and is two parcels of land divided by the township line. The house sits in Green Township while the nuisance is in Perry Township. A large amount of furniture and mattresses had been brought to the empty lot and dumped in a pile.

The issue had been brought to the attention of the Health Department in October 2019 by the Environmental Protection Agency. The nuisance was investigated, and letters notifying Sandlass to deal with the trash were sent. The trash continues to be a problem.

Finally, an administrative hearing was set. Sandlass did not show up for the hearing. Currently, the nuisance remains and there has been no communication from Sandlass.

The board has decided to hire someone to deal with the nuisance and add the cost to the property tax of the property owner.

In other news:

• John and Elizabeth Rethman, 9753 Dawson Road, Fort Loramie: an order to remain vacant was passed.

• Dannie Puckett, 302 N. Pike St., Anna: a condemnation order was passed.

• Kacie Pape, BSN, RN, Public Health Nurse I: moved from part time to full time.

• Kelly J. York, RN: the board approved her employment as Public Health Nurse I.

• Courtney Gradel, WIC breastfeeding peer: resigned.

• Kamille Lambert, clerical specialist: increased from part time to full time and takes on additional duties as breastfeeding peer.

• Linda Daniel, BSN, RN, Public Health Nurse III: The board formally recognized and congratulated Linda Daniel’s accomplishment/retirement.

The next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 18.

