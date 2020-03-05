School plans open houses

SIDNEY — Christian Academy will be hosting open houses every Wednesday in the month of March. Interested families are welcome to drop by the school, located at 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Families can expect to receive information, a tour and meet some teachers and students.

If Wednesday is not a good day for families, contact the school at 937-492-7556 to set up a tour for a more convenient day and time. Families who are accepted to the school can participate in the Bring-a-Friend Program, which can provide discounts on their tuition.

Founded in 1978, Christian Academy Schools has been providing a Christian education to the students of Shelby, Miami and Auglaize counties for the past 40 years.