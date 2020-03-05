Sheriff discusses COVID 19

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart met with Shelby County elected officials on March 3, 2020, to discuss the Coronavirus (COVID 19).

During the meeting, he briefed them on the situation surrounding COVID 19 and what procedures have been implemented at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Lenhart reported his staff has extensive procedures and protocol in place should persons incarcerated or brought into the jail would test positive for the virus. Theur jail doctor, medical staff and administration have developed a protocol for anyone testing positive for the virus.

“We have isolation and quarantine plans in place to eliminate exposure to staff and other inmates should someone be brought into the jail that test positive for the virus,” said Lenhart.”I am totally confidant in the procedures that my medical staff and administration have put in place, should someone test positive.

“We will continue to work with all Shelby County governmental agencies to collaborate to identify any risk, needs, or concerns that may or may not arise,” he said. “This is not a panic move, this is to make sure we are prepared and have a plan in place.”