David Weeks to host monthly luncheon series at YWCA

PIQUA — David Weeks, Community Educator with the Alzheimer’s Association of Miami Valley, will be the featured speaker for the March 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which begins at 11 a.m., is free and open to the public and is followed by a noon luncheon priced at $7 per person.

Weeks will share information about research findings concerning diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive and social activities related to Alzheimer’s.

“This program will be full of information about Alzheimer’s. Everyone has been affected with this disease whether it be with our families or others we know. Much research is being done and I want to share some of the findings with the group,” said Weeks.

Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, March 9. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 037-773-6626.