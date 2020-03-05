Tickets available for US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors’ concert

SIDNEY — Tickets are available US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors’ concert to be held at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, April 3.

“In accordance with the guidelines set by the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors staff, tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the Jazz Ambassadors upcoming concert beginning at 8 a.m. on March 6,” Concert Sub-Committee Chair Nancy Steinke said. “The concert is a free, ticketed event, but individuals requesting tickets are limited to four tickets. The concert will take place at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Friday, April 3, 2020, beginning at 7 p.m.”

Known as America’s Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America’s original art form, jazz.

Performances by the Jazz Ambassadors offer some of the most versatile programming of any big band. Concerts include classic big band standards, instrumental and vocal solo features, patriotic favorites, contemporary jazz works, and original arrangements and compositions by past and present members of the Jazz Ambassadors. Many of these original works are available for free download through Perspectives, a jazz education initiative by the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors have performed in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, and throughout Europe. They have also performed in joint concerts with the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops. Appearances at international jazz festivals in Montreux, Newport, Toronto, Brussels, and the Netherlands have been met with enthusiastic acclaim, as well as concerts in England, Wales, Luxembourg, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Norway.

“Shelby Countians have served in the military since the county was formed in 1819, and even before that when we were part of Miami County,” Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair/Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet said. “We knew that as part of our bicentennial celebration, we wanted to have at least one military band perform.”

“Military bands perform only in certain states in certain years,” Sidney Mayor Bicentennial Committee Co-Chair Mike Barhorst explained. “Nancy Steinke has chaired that subcommittee and has worked hard to locate a military band that was both going to be in Ohio this year, and had an opening in their schedule and able to perform here.”

“We are delighted to welcome the Jazz Ambassadors to Sidney,” Steinke said. “Jazz music originated in the United States, and has been described by some as ‘America’s classical music’. Our audience will love their performance.”

“The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and the band will play for one and half hours without an intermission,” Barhorst said. “Tickets will be available by contacting City Clerk Kari Egbert by email kegbert@sidneyoh.com or by telephoning her at her at 937-498-8148. It would be much more efficient on our end if tickets are ordered by email.

Once ordered, tickets can be picked up at City Hall during regular business hours.

“The Sidney Veterans’ Association will provide the color guard for the evening,” Steinke noted. “They will have five flags including the US flag, the POW flag, and the flags of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Amvets.”

Three students who are members of the Sidney High School Band will be joining the Jazz Ambassadors during the concert. They include Landon Johnson on the trumpet, Thomas Leonard playing the alto sax, and Alex Crist on the trombone.