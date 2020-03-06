100 Years

March 6, 1895

A scheme, headed by Chicago capitalists, is underway to build an electric railway from Lima to Bellefontaine. The road, if built, will follow the right of way of the Columbus, Lima and Milwaukee railroad planned for a few years ago. The line will pass the Lewistown Reservoir, which has gained a reputation in the last few years as a hunting and fishing preserve.

———

A large audience attended the chalk talk given by Edwin Brown Graham at the Presbyterian Church last evening. His talk was very instructive and amusing both by speech and crayon his sketches were characteristic of the foibles we face. He had a moral for each.

100 Years

March 6, 1920

The Sidney City Council took some significant action last evening at their meeting. The city solicitor was instructed to prepare an ordinance to spend $25,000 to purchase a new water supply for the city. The present one is about exhausted. Council also voted to spend $2,000 to purchase a new engine for the blue truck. The crankshaft came loose during the DeWeese fire last week and ruined the engine.

———

Louis Kaufman and Son will open a new store in this city. It will be known as the Bargain Store and will be located in the 6 story Oldham Block building on Poplar Street in downtown Sidney. The building was formerly occupied by the Arnett Clothing Store.

75 Years

March 6, 1945

Sonya Rozanne Watson has certainly stepped up the level of culture in the city. She just announced plans to bring the oper “Martha” to town this year. Next year she will bring “Rigoletto” and the “Barber if Seville” to this city. These are legitimate New York operas.

———

A third battalion school will be held in the armory this weekend. It will be attended by 75 officers and noncommissioned men from Sidney, Marion, Kenton and Piqua. Lt. Col Roscoe Stump will be in charge.

59 Years

March 6, 1970

The Minster-New Bremen area will get two doctors. The new physicians are Dr. Victor Stegal and Dr. Curtis Stover. They are completing their training at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton. They will open offices for general practice in the Minster-New Bremen area.

———

The Sidney City Council is being encouraged by the Community Improvement Corporation to make another attempt to establish low income housing in this town. The goal is to create a Metropolitan Housing District. Sam Boyd, a consultant, is in favor of the plan.

25 Years

March 6, 1995

Judge John D. Schmitt rendered judgment against an ice cream company recently. Terry and Doris Ward, the parent of 6 year old son Jeffrey sued Schwan’s Sales Enterprises. Their son became sick from eating Schwan’s ice cream. The judge granted default judgment. Damages will be determined at a later date.

———

Sometimes you cannot trust anyone. An elderly couple residing in Florida was mysteriously killed. The priest giving the eulogy described them as ‘mom and dad’ after an investigation, the police arrested Father John Canning. He had been stealing from them for years and killed them to cover up his crimes.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

