Sunday brunch to be held at Sidney Veterans Center

SIDNEY — The Sidney American Legion, Sidney VFW and their auxiliary units will host a brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave.

A variety of breakfast and lunch items along with salads and desserts provided by the auxiliary units will be available. The cost for the all-you-can-eat buffet is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12; children ages 5 and younger eat for free.

All proceeds will be used to support the Sidney Veteran Service Center facility.