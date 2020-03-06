YMCA offers Youth Center trip to Get Air Sports

PIQUA —The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Youth Center Trip to Get Air Sports on Monday, March 16, for youth in fifth grade and older.

The day will include games and entertainment at the Youth Center and Get Air Sports. Lunch will be had at McDonalds. Drop off begins at 10:30 a.m. and participants will return to the Youth Center at 3 p.m.

Those interested can register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Abigail Jordan at 937-778-5247 or a.jordan@miamicountyymca.net.