Altrusa to hold scholarship fundraising event

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney, Ohio Foundation Inc. has announced plans for the their 13th annual scholarship fundraising event to be held on April 16 at the Sidney Moose Lodge 568, 1200 N. Broadway Ave. The event will be a night of trivia .

Individuals, businesses and organizations are being challenged to form teams of up to 8 adults (18 years of age or older). Some prizes will be awarded throughout the game and to the highest scoring team.

Tickets for the event are being sold at $35 each and can be obtained from Altrusa members. Tables of up to 8 participants may be purchased for $280. Snacks, a nacho bar and dessert will be included in the price of a ticket. A cash bar will be available. Tax deductible receipts will be issued for purchase of tickets and donations of cash or prizes.

Altrusa was founded nationally in 1917 and locally in 1944 supporting literacy and education. The Altrusa Scholarship Committee annually solicits applicants through Shelby County high school counselors. This past year over 25 applications were received with three of the applicants receiving a $1000 scholarship each. Over the past six years nearly $25,000 in scholarship monies was awarded. Altrusa has set a goal of awarding five $1000 scholarships in 2020. For more information contact altrusafundraisersidenty@gmail.com.