Local students named to Bluffton’s OMP dean’s list

BLUFFTON – Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program for the fall term.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

OMP students named to the dean’s list with distinction included Bracy Halker, of Jackson Center; Barb Howerton, of Jackson Center; Kevin Rockwell, of Sidney; and James Stewart, of Sidney.

OMP is an accelerated, online degree-completion program that creates a dynamic learning community of adults, university officials said. Students who complete the bachelor’s degree program demonstrate commitment to personal development and professional advancement within the area of organizational management, officials said.