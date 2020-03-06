March YWCA Connections program to feature Melissa Cutcher

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Melissa Cutcher with “The Power of Mentoring” for the March 17 program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Selecting a mentor can be one of life’s most important decisions,” said Cutcher. “I hope I will be able to share some great ideas on how to find a mentor/coach to help motivate individuals at the work place and even at home to help reach goals, feel motivated and, in the end, feel successful.”

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, March 12, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. in Piqua.