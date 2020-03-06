On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

An update will be given the local Cornavirus preparations as well as a presentation on Sidney Alive’s happenings.

Council will be introduced to the following three ordinances:

• To assess the cost of the removal of junk of litter on private property;

• To amend sections of the codified ordinances regarding salary increments and overtime compensation of public employees;

• To amend the pay classification plan of public employees for 2020.

It is expected for council to adopt the following three resolutions.

• To confirm the Sidney Water Park fees;

• To authorize the consumption of alcohol on public property and authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into special event use agreements with Sidney Alive regarding public events;

• To declare Sidney’s request to reduce the speed limit from 55 to 40 along state Route 47 from Stolle Avenue to Lester Avenue.

There will also be discussions on the city’s general obligation debt refinancing, and a liquor license transfer from Enterprises Inc. to Darnal Inc. at Marathon Gas station on East North Street.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include introducing four ordinances dealing with replat of property, a real estate agreement with TRED Properties, issuance of bonds to pay for renovations and upgrades at the swimming pool and a real estate agreement with the Jackson Center Historical Society to purchase real estate, and a resolution which deals with the West Pike Street Traffic Signal Project.

Reports will be given by the finance, utility wage and benefit, safety and public property committees, along with police, fire and zoning/economic development reports. An executive session is planned to discuss the purchase or sale of property for a public purpose.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library).

Items on the agenda include administrative and board of education member reports, adoption of the 2020-21 school calendar, changing the date of the May board meeting, approve early release for the Class of 2020, employment, accepting donations, awarding contracts, awarding a service contract and approve a stipend for four teachers to be paid though a grant.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Items on the agenda include nonrenewal of supplemental contracts, hiring of substitutes, participation in Worker’s Compensation Group Rating Program, approve Noala updates to board policy, accept a donation and hold an executive session.