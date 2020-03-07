Kettlersville bans snowmobiles, ATVs from village streets

KETTLERSVILLE – The Kettlersville Village Council passed an ordinance that prohibits snowmobiles, off-road motorcycles and all-purpose vehicles on village streets during its March 3 meeting.

The ordinance is now in effect, and a copy has been sent to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

In other business, council held the first reading of a proposed noise ordinance. At a future meeting, council will consider ordinances relating to golf carts on village streets and sidewalk repair.

Mayor Eric Kaminsky informed council that the preliminary grant application for playground equipment with the Community Foundation of Sidney was not selected for funding. A capital budget request in the amount of $50,000 has been submitted through state Rep. Susan Manchester’s office. The State Legislature will reconvene at the end of March.

Council approved the proposed 2020 appropriations, with the budget totaling $46,030, which will be submitted to the county.

Council also approved a bid of $10,420 for repairs and reconstruction of four storm drains along state Route 274. Two other drains did not require any work at this time. This continues work begun in 2019.

Kaminsky attended a public hearing for Community Development Block Grant funding with the Shelby County commissioners and presented information regarding reconstruction of Kettlersville Road from state Route 274 to North Street. The estimated cost was more than $40,000, and the village will need grant funding in order to afford the project.

To apply for the grant, an income survey of village residents is required. The survey will be sent to residents shortly.

“To fix this section of road, we need the grant funding,” the mayor said. “The surveys will be tabulated by someone outside the village, and we need all residents to please respond.”

A bid for lawn mowing at the village park and around the Council Chambers was received, but no action was taken.

In new business, council was informed of the need for a new storm drain to handle runoff from South Street and Kettler Avenue by the church and sewer pump station. The mayor was authorized to review funding sources and obtain quotes.

Council passed a resolution prepared by the Ohio Municipal League accepting the One Ohio memorandum of understanding regarding possible settlement funds from the state opioid lawsuit.

Council members were provided with information from the auditor of state regarding reporting of fraud. A copy is also displayed at Council Chambers.

Kaminsky will attend the March 19 meeting of the Health Department Advisory Board. The countywide clean-up will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 4.