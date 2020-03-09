Sidney’s boys bowling team won the school’s first team state championship on Friday evening at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Yellow Jackets beat Centerville 3-0 in the championship Baker match to secure the Division I state title. Sidney was one of 16 teams that qualified for state. The top eight teams in Friday’s qualifying rounds advanced to head-to-head matchplay. Sidney finished third in qualifying rounds and beat Berea-Midpark 3-0 in a first-round match and then followed with a 3-0 in over Mentor in a semifinal before beating Centerville.

