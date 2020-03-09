Nominations open for Outstanding Senior Citizen award

SIDNEY — Those who know an older adult who goes above and beyond in their county can show their appreciation by nominating them for a 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in their region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

The deadline for all nominations is March 27. Awards are presented in all counties at Senior Day events held throughout May. Shelby County’s Senior Day will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. Tickets are $5 per person. Contact the Senior Center at 937-492-5266 for more information.

The Outstanding Senior Citizen nomination form is found on the Agency website at info4seniors.org/news/ or by contacting Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 or knevius@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed directly.