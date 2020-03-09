Dennis Walker to host glass owl making class

PIQUA — Dennis Walker, local artist and instructor, will be helping class participants create a one-of-a-kind solid glass owl on Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 pm. Class will be held at Walker’s Studio 446 in Piqua.

“The owl, approximately 3 to 4 inches in height, has large piercing eyes. Individuals can also select their own colors to represent the owl’s feathers,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA Executive Director. “Dennis is well-known in the glass industry and works with each student individually to make these fun glass items.”

Class size is limited and an overflow class will be held on March 25 if the first class fills up. For more information or to sign up for the class, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-937-773-6626.