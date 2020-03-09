Alvetro Orthodontics to host blood drive Tuesday, March 17

SIDNEY – Alvetro Orthodontics will celebrate St. Patrick’s day with a community blood drive Tuesday, March 17, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

CBC is providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside their traditional 15-county service area. CBC is seeking new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors.

Many CBC community blood drives now include automated donations. Platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies.

An automated double red blood cell donation contributes two units to the blood supply. Those interested in finding out if automated donations are right for them can talk to a CBC specialist at 937-461-3220.