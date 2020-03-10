125 Years

March 10, 1895

The purses will be large at the races sponsored by the Sidney Riding Club Company next June. The prizes total over $3,800. Some of the races have purses larger than either Lima or Dayton. The racing will take over four days.

———

There might be a lease of the third floor of the Monumental Building. The I.O.O.F or Odd Fellows group is interested in leasing it. The matter is now in the hands of the building trustees.

100 Years

March 10, 1920

Seven new rooms will be available in the DeWeese Building. They will be above the Murphy’s Five and Dime. The GC Murphy Company has the master lease and will be renting the rooms.

———

Hope Mullen, the pride of fistic fans in Sidney, is going to be a great fighter, Hope just knocked out Perry Schaub. It was Mullen’s 13th win by knockout. The fight was at Muncie, Indiana.

75 years

March 10, 1945

Members of city council and the county health department entered into an agreement for the health department to provide nursing services, the fee will be $3,500 per year. An additional $300 will be paid if an additional nurse is provided.

———

The Sidney High School now boasts a new record of 213 students on the Honor Roll. Receiving a 4.0 grade average for the period were seniors Pat Milligan and Mary Moothart, juniors Marilyn Beck and George long, sophomores Jean Sheely and freshmen Louanne Blake.

50 Years

March 10, 1970

The grand opening of Vicario’s Shoe Center in Sidney will be tomorrow and the next day. It will be located in the Ohio Building at 115 North Ohio Avenue. Mr. Vicario owns a similar business in Bellefontaine. In charge of the store here will Robert Kellog.

———

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce observed its 25th anniversary recently. In a celebration held at Avon Lake, the members and guests saw a review of the first 25 years. New president Charles Williams, the former mayor, was sworn in. He replace out going president Therman Chiles.

25 Years

March 10, 1995

The county’s reputation for prize cattle knows no bounds. Dick Vondenhuevel and family won the reserve grand champion steer for the bull they showed recently at the Florida State Fair. the reserve champion was a bull. The family took a total of 7 cattle. The lowest showing of any animal was 5th place. The Florida State Fair is the second largest cattle show in the country.

They also had the grand champion bull and cow at the New York State Fair last fall. The family lives on Hardin-Wapak Road outside of Sidney.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

