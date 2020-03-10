New Knoxville grads among Ashland University honors program members

ASHLAND – Two graduates of New Knoxville High School are member of the Ashland University honors program.

Brianna Jurosic, of New Knoxville, is a member of the honors program at Ashland University. Jurosic is majoring in criminal justice. Jurosic is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

Sean Quigley, of New Knoxville, is a member of the honors program at Ashland University. Quigley is majoring in international political studies. Quigley is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

The honors program at Ashland University provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue, and special projects and courses that challenge the mind.