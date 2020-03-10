Piqua Public Library offers ‘Grave Reflections’

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting a panel discussion with several locals involved in the death industry for a look at what to do when a loved one dies or what one can do to prepare for one’s eventual death on Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 3 p.m.

This is the Piqua Public Library’s first informational program on the topic of death and death planning.

The first installment of “Grave Reflections” will be organized as a panel discussion with Melody Vallieu, Editor at Miami Valley Today and obituary writer for almost 30 years; Michael P. Yannucci, Funeral Director and President at Jamieson & Yannucci in Piqua; Jim Roth, Superintendent at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua; and Joe Speer, Senior Family Services adviser at Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

Each panel member will speak for about 10 minutes, introducing themselves and how their work is involved in the death industry. The panelists will walk us through how they work with families after a loved one has passed and how people can work with them to prepare for their death. This program will be informational only. None of the panelists will be advertising their services during the presentation. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Registration is not required for this event, but anyone is welcome to RSVP in the online Facebook event for the program. For more information, call the Piqua Library at 937-773-6753.