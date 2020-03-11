Voting location changed

SIDNEY — Voters in one precinct will be casting their votes at a different location for the Tuesday, March 17, Primary Election.

According to the Shelby County Board of Elections, voters who traditionally vote at the Amos Center at Ohio Living-Dorothy Love will be required to vote at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. This only affects voters who are Clinton Township residents and not residents of the city of Sidney. The change affects approximately 500 voters.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered the changing in voting locations if the polling place was at residential senior facilities because of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The move is in conjunction with preventative health measures recommended by the Ohio Department of Health. The change is being adopted in an effort to prevent the transmission of the virus in residential senior facilities.

For more information visit the board of elections website, https://co.shelby.oh.us/board-of-elections/.