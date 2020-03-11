Program canceled

SIDNEY — Shelby County Master Gardeners and Amos Memorial Public Library are canceling the free gardening seminar scheduled for Tuesday evening, March 17. This action is being taken based on guidance from Ohio State University Extension due to concerns about the potential spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The program, “To Spray or Not to Spray” about safe use of garden chemicals, was to have been presented by OSU Extension educator Matt Schmerge.

At this time, future programs in the gardening series remain scheduled, with the next program planned for Tuesday, April 21. The sponsoring organizations will continue to monitor the situation