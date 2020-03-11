Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet will perform “Innovations” on Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m. All performances will be held at the Victoria Theatre. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Alpine Symphony” on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets begin at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Solstice Exhibit, which features photographs from their “It’s about Wildlife” photo contest, runs through March 15 and is held in the Heidelberg Auditorium at the nature center. Framed artwork will be available to purchase and 25% of the proceeds will support Brukner’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting “Junior’s Spring Overnight Adventure” from 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21. Program is $25 per scout or adult and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, crafts and a continental breakfast. Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. Registration forms are available online at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/juniors_overnight.pdf.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold their annual “Run Wild for Wildlife” 5k on Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 a.m. Cost for participation is $20 for members and $25 for non-members and each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, homemade refreshments, a visit with the wildlife ambassadors at the nature center and the opportunity to win eco-friendly door prizes. Pre-registration is required and walk-in registrations the day of the race will not be accepted. Registration forms can be found online at http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/5k-run-registration-form.pdf.

• The Malabar Farm Maple Syrup Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on March 14 and 15 at Malabar Farm State Park.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host a $5 jewelry sale on Monday, March 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 17 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gift shop and main lobby of the hospital. For more information, contact 937-498-5390.

• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36 in Conover. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Carry-out options are available.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Winter PEEP II” opens Jan. 26 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program runs Feb. 25 through April 3 and is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

• The Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County will host a “Roaring 1920s/Rowdy 2020s” dance beginning at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members and entertainment will be provided by INREALITY Digital DJ Service.

• A Lenten Fish Fry will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., Piqua. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, cole slaw or apple sauce, a roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Cost is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors 55 and older, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs will be available for $8.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

• The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (S.C.A.R.F.) will host a drive for supplies from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney. The shelter is in need of laundry detergent, medium dog collars, paper towels, bleach, kitten food, sturdy leashes and slip leads, and gift cards from Pet Valu, Walmart, Amazon, or Kroger. For more information, visit http://helpshelbycountyanimals.com.

• “Derik Nelson & Family” will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Hall Performing Arts Center at Richmond High School in Richmond, Indiana. Tickets are $35 for adults and $27 for students, with group rates available. The Civic Hall box office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and can be contacted any time at 765-973-3350 or online at www.civichall.com. A $5 fee is charged for credit card processing.

• Darke County Singles Group will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The band Mandolin Bridge will be performing. Admission is $7. Contact 937-901-3969 for more information.

• The Piqua Kiwanis Club will be hosting their 65th annual Pancake Day breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Cost of tickets is $7 for adults and $3 for students 10 and under. Meal will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce and a variety of drinks. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Spencer Peltier by email at spencer.peltier@thrivent.com or Ben Zimmerman by email at ben@jamiesonandyannucci.com. All proceeds go toward activities for the youth in the Piqua community.

• An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Pasco United Methodist Church, 17457 State Route 706, Pasco. The price for the all-you-can-eat pancakes is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Other items will be served such as eggs for $0.50, biscuits and gravy for $2, and coffee, milk and orange juice. All proceeds will benefit the church’s free Easter breakfast.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Principal String Quartet and pianist Joshua Nemith will present “Strings and Piano Salon” at 3 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute. Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for children and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

• The Piqua Public Library will show the movie “The Lorax” in the Louis Room from 2 to 4 p.m. All ages are welcome.

• The Amos Memorial Public Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed drop-in craft for children in kindergarten through fifth grade in the children’s room from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• The Kid’s Book Club at the Stallo Memorial Library will meet at 3:45 p.m. Program is open to third and fourth grade students and snacks are provided.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the book discussion.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

• “Novels at Night with Angie” will meet from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. March’s book is “The Widows” by Jesse Montgomery.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host an instant pot class beginning at 6 p.m.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. February’s book is “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje. Members of the public are welcome.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host an “Intro to Air Fryers” class beginning at 6 p.m. Presentation lasts an hour and snacks will be provided.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

• “Books & Brews” will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level meeting room of the Amos Memorial Public Library. March’s book is “Becoming Mrs. Lewis” by Patti Callahan.

• “Game Adventurers” will meet at the New Knoxville Community Library beginning at 3 p.m. Program open to children in fourth grade and up.