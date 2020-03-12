125 Years

March 12, 1895

A cake walk was given in the Metcalf Room on the south side of the square last evening by Howard Rieck, Harley Kah and Charles Taylor. The walk was led by Lyman Cox, impersonating a midway belle. The cake was awarded to Daisy Binkley and Vinton Hanes.

———

Al Smith, the son of Philip Smith, met with a serious accident yesterday in the foundry. The torch he was carrying exploded, seriously injuring him. He was knocked unconscious for about two hours. He was burned about the face and hands. He was taken to his home.

100 Years

March 12, 1920

P.R. Taylor, formerly of this city, has entered a law partnership in Toledo. It is the firm of Marshall and Fraser. Taylor moved there several months ago.

———

Ex-president William H. Taft will be in Sidney tomorrow night. He will be arriving from Lima and will arrive here. He will be staying overnight in the Wagner Hotel. From there he will be going to Evansville, Indiana.

75 Years

March 12, 1945

A report on post-war employment in Ohio will be given by Arch Schultz. He will be addressing the Sidney Merchants Association. Schultz is research director for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

———

A message from the War Department today advised Mrs. D. Wilbur Williams of Mount Jefferson her daughter Florence Sanders has been rescued from the Los Banos prison camp in the Philipines. The fate of her husband is unknown.

50 Years

March 12, 1970

A Hardin-Houston junior has been named one of the 12 state-wide winners in the Americanism contest. He is Sam Pellman. The young man has a strong interest in a musical career, however. His prize is an eight day trip to the Washington, D.C area. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Pellman.

———

John D. Quinn of 502 South West Ohio, has been named “Fraternalist of the Year” by the Ohio Council of Fraternal and Service Organizations. Quinn is a past exalted ruler of the Sidney Elks Lodge and has been the secretary there for 19 years. He also holds a membership in all Masonic bodies.

25 Years

March 12, 1995

It looks like there is interest in planning youth activities for teens with the city. 4H officials met with the City’s Parks and Recreation Board to plan activities. Dances twice a month might be held at the Armory. They would be for 14-18 ear olds. The city may rent the YMCA pool and other facilities. Christen Roby, the 4-H extension director, wants to target “at risk” youth with these programs.

———

Sidney City Council is having problems finding volunteers to serve on its “Cat Committee.” The group is to have five members- two from the city, two from the county and one associated with the Dog Shelter. Council member Gary Carter objected to the committee- pointing out there are more pressing concerns for the city than cats. City manager Barlow pointed out that the Human Society presented a petition with 1,000 signatures demanding action on the cat problem.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org