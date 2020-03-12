Mason joins NK Council

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville Council welcomed its newest council member at the Wednesday meeting, March 11.

Brooks Mason was officially sworn by Mayor Keith Leffel and welcomed by the other council members. He was appointed to fill a seat left empty with the retirement of Mark Howe. No one ran for the seat in the last general election.

Mason recently retired from the Way International, where he served as technology coordinator for 40 years. He also has served as a volunteer fireman/EMT for the village for almost 20 years. Since retirement, he took on a role as a part-time Shelby County deputy sheriff.

As a member of council, he will serve as chair of the water committee.

In his report to council, Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich said electrical crews from New Knoxville and St. Marys are replacing 15 faulty porcelain insulators along the 12,000 volt feeder line between the two municipalities. He said this should take care of the flickering the village has experienced.

Also, he said they are making arrangements to move underground the electrical lines running to the German Farmers insurance building. Katterheinrich said with the new expansion the insurance company is planning, this would improve service there.

Katterheinrich also said the EPA had just given the village water treatment plant a positive operations report.

In other action, the council approved renewal of the health insurance for village employees. There was a cost increase of 10.3% to cover the four village employees. The coverage is provided by Anthem Insurance through Stolly insurance agency.

By Sandy Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

