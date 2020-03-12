Ohio State Beauty Academy to host 2020 Spring Student Talent Showcase “Bright, Bold & Beautiful”

LIMA — The Ohio State Beauty Academy has announced their 2020 spring student talent showcase taking place Thursday, March 19, with the theme “Bright, Bold and Beautiful”. The hairstyles will be paired with creative makeup applications, nail art, and accompanying designs. The showcase will take place at the UNOH Event Center with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

There are 45 students participating in the “Bright, Bold and Beautiful” event. Models in the show will walk the runway showing off their hairstyles, makeup applications and nail art inspired by a specific color chosen in February. Since then, students have been preparing their looks and will be making final touches the day of the showcase.

Students will be scored by a panel of expert judges from the beauty industry. Each student will be judged on the following criteria: Creativity and Uniqueness, Degree of Difficulty and Technical Skill, and Presentation/Neatness. Students will be competing in six categories: Hair Color Design, Hair Styling, Makeup Application, Nail Art, Peer Evaluation, and Viewer’s Choice. There will be a first through third place winner in each category. Winners will receive a certificate, medal, and bragging rights at OSBA. Each participant and model will receive a participation gift.