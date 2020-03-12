Fort Loramie American Legion discusses upcoming events

FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Post 355 was held Feb. 10, 2020.

Deb Albers, membership chairman, updated on the program “Angels in Demand.” Many of the local veterans prefer to not have their picture printed on a poster. Albers will meet with Sharon Ernst within the next couple of weeks to follow up with and work on this project.

Bar bingo was a success, with a possible additional date set for March. It was discussed to make more cards as the legion ran out for the coverall in February and changed the coverall to a $2 card with a 75% payout. It was brought up to run a 50/50 raffle as well during bar bingo.

Tickets for the annual raffle were inserted into envelopes, addressed and sent to Legionnaire, Sons and Auxiliary members following the conclusion of the meeting.

Discussion of the Legion Auxiliary Scholarship from Post 355 was discussed with Commander Roger Bertke, who advised the current scholarship is funded by the legion gambling. It was determined to look toward doing a “one year” scholarship for the time beeing and a meeting will be determined to set how scholarships will be awarded based on criteria. The deadline to sponsor a 2020 graduate was missed but they will begin with the class of 2021.

The Buckeye Girl State update was presented by Vice President Natalie Mescher. One girl from Fort Loramie and one girl from Russia will be sponsored by the legion this year. The legion is looking into additional ways to promote the opportunity to attend in years to come to attract applicants.

President Cindy Plas gave updates about the decision to purchase a laptop for the unity to use for a collective place for the Auxiliary. She was able to stop at Staples for options priced around $1,100 and plans to stop at Reliable Business Solutions in Fort Loramie to see what their options are. Jeanne Boerger made a motion to have a $1,500 budget to obtain a laptop and Albers seconded the motion.

Discussion was made about a monthly donation to Rustic Hope in Russia as a community and children and youth donation. A motion was made by Patty Eilerman to donate $50 worth of diapers and wipes shipped directly from Amazon each month. Dorothy Quinlin seconded the motion and Albers is checking with EvenFlo to see if the legion is able to purchase wipes at cost to donate to Rustic Hope.

Cinco de Mayo/Kentucky Derby was discussed and set for May 2, beginning at 4 p.m. with snacks and horse selection boards and horse racing games to be discussed in more detail at the April meeting.

Plas advised the Poppy Shop is set up for March 29. The Easter VA Party has also been set for March 29 with more information to come.

Lynn Crowe will be in contact with volunteers for poppy sales in honor of National Poppy Day Memorial Day weekend.