YWCA walking group to meet Tuesday, March 17

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9 to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626. Please call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Preregistration is requested.